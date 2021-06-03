14 people died in car crashes over Memorial Day weekend

The Virginia State Police said two were on motorcycles, and eight were not wearing a seatbelt.

VIRGINIA, USA — There was a major increase in traffic over Memorial Day weekend, and that resulted in almost double the number of deaths due to crashes.

The Virginia State Police announced Thursday that 14 people lost their lives between 12:01 a.m. on May 28 and midnight on Memorial Day, May 31. Last year, that number was 8.

Police said two of the deaths were people on motorcycles, and eight of the victims were not wearing a seatbelt.

"Speeding, reckless driving and distractions are leading to tragedy. Every one of these actions is a choice, a choice that has left too many families in mourning. In addition, eight people made the choice not to buckle up, a simple action that could have saved their lives and kept a family whole," said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

The deadly crashes happened all across Virginia, in the cities of Richmond and Virginia Beach, as well as in the counties f Botetourt, Bedford, Northampton, Cumberland, Chesterfield, Prince George, Tazewell, Amherst, Fairfax and Albemarle.

The two motorcycle crashes were in the city of Virginia Beach and Tazewell County.

"Virginia State Police urge all Virginia drivers to step up and make safe decisions when they get into their vehicles. You have the opportunity to break this devastating streak.”