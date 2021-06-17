Carolinas rank high across the country for best beach and lake towns to live in

North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Cornelius and Davidson get national recognition

DAVIDSON, N.C. — It is almost the official start of summer, but a lot of people already have their minds on the beach.

Not surprising to us Carolinians, some of our state's beaches made the top of the list for best beaches in the United States.

Wallet Hub conducted a nationwide survey that factored in the city, affordability to live there, weather, safety, and economy. The best beach towns to live in were ranked based on the cumulative scores.

North Myrtle Beach in South Carolina made it into the top five, and Myrtle Beach made the list at number 11.

The Carolinas also made a name for themselves for lake towns. Cornelius and Davidson took spots five and six in the lake town division with Lake Norman stealing the show.

