Charges dropped against accused gunman in Norfolk Social Security office shooting

William Rankin died at a local hospital after authorities say he shot a security guard at the Norfolk Social Security Administration office building.

NORFOLK, Va. — A judge has ordered all charges against the man accused of shooting a security guard on federal property in Norfolk to be dropped after he passed away earlier this month.

William Rankin was arrested and was charged with attempted murder and a number of weapons charges after federal investigators say he went to the Norfolk Social Security Administration office building on Lake Herbert Drive and shot a security guard.

Court documents allege that Rankin went to the office on Feb. 8 armed with a rifle, a pistol and 600 rounds of ammunition and told a security guard he wouldn't leave until he could collect money for his mother.

After the guard told Rankin the building was closed due to COVID-19 and directed him to a number he could call about payments, Rankin pulled out the pistol and shot the guard multiple times. The guard returned fire and injured Rankin.

Both were taken to the hospital. The security guard was expected to recover, but Rankin did not. After Rankin died, federal prosecutors moved to drop the case against him in early March.