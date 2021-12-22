Caught On Camera: Police investigating stolen PlayStation 5's in Virginia Beach

According to the VBPD, investigators are looking into two separate incidents from the month of December.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach household caught two people stealing a PlayStation 5 after initiating an online exchange through Facebook Marketplace.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, this is one of two incidents they're investigating in the month of December.

In the video, two men are seen walking up to a house in a neighborhood near Indian River Road. The household was on Cypress Vine Lane.

While appearing to inspect the gaming console, both men run away, with one holding onto the console without having paid.

In the video, you can see the potential seller chase after and catch up to the men. But according to a person close to the situation-- who wished to remain anonymous for the story-- they were then seen driving away in a car with a temporary license plate.

According to police, this incident from Dec. 20 is the second of two cases like this in the area. It was described in a statement as being a "strong armed robbery," but no weapons were used.

An additional statement from VBPD reads:

"The other incident was reported to have happened on December 5th in the 1400 block of Amberly Forest Road. Again, a PS5 was stolen and the victim sustained minor injuries after hanging onto the suspect vehicle in an attempt to stop them. The suspect vehicle struck a vehicle while fleeing."

Both cases are currently under investigation.

VBPD recommend not setting up transactions such as these at personal residences, but instead in public places or even police precincts.

"We suggest if people are going to sell items that can be transported, it is recommended to do the transaction at any of the 4 police precinct lobbies, as they are designated "meet up spots" with 24 hour surveillance cameras. If not at a police precinct, people should meet at a neutral place that is populated, well lit and has security cameras, and don't go alone."