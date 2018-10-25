NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Someone is stealing people’s flowers in a Norfolk neighborhood.

The unusual crime was all caught on camera. A woman’s ring doorbell captured the moment a man walked onto her front yard and pulled flowers right off of her flower bed. He stuffed them into a large garbage bag, then walked off. Some of the flowers were still packaged, waiting to be planted.

Sharon Beene, the woman who lives in the home, said he got away with more than $65 worth of flowers. But what he didn’t know, was the flowers are Beenes most prized possessions.

“I couldn't believe it! In broad daylight, somebody comes onto your property and steals your plants,” said Beene. “I was very angry.”

So she went onto neighborhood website Nextdoor.com to share what happened and express her frustration. Since she posted about the unusual crime, the comment section is flooded with people’s comments.

Some neighbors said they recognized the man, he does yard work in the neighborhood for cash. One Nextdoor user said that same man did yard work for him, then went into the basement to wash his hands. The next day, a bike was gone.

All of this has left Sharon feeling paranoid. On Thursday afternoon, she sat on her flower bed guarding it with her dog, Han Solo. To the average eye, they’re just flowers. However, for the retiree, they meant so much more because she's disabled.

“It's therapy for me to be able to plant,” said Beene. “That's my outlet for not being able to get out much… is just looking at the flowers.”

She also suffers from an autoimmune disease. The flowers were taken a few days before she learned of the diagnosis. She’s already dealing with enough health issues and said she doesn’t need anymore.

“Please don't steal from me. I had to work a long time, and I’m disabled after working for 42 years. It's not right to do that to other people,” said Beene.

