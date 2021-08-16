CDC: Kids should wear masks on school playgrounds where distance is not maintained

People under the age of 12 are not vaccine eligible and that’s also the age where students are still enjoying the pleasures of recess.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — As our students across the metro region head back to class, there are different rules and mandates for each district. One of the big questions is: Will our younger students be able to enjoy simple and normal acts like recess?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending masks for students to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

When it comes to recess specifically, the agency said, "In most situations, people do not need to wear masks outdoors, but when it comes to areas with high transmissions levels, and people who are not fully vaccinated, people should consider wearing masks."

People under the age of 12 are not vaccine eligible and that’s also the age where students are still enjoying the pleasures of recess.

The CDC also said when physical education activities or recess are held indoors, people who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks and maximize distance when possible.

WUSA9 spoke with Loudon County Superintendent, Dr. Scott Ziegler, about what their plans are for students outdoors.

"So outside, we just want kids to play. They can take their masks off and go outside and play. When we say physical distancing it's to the extent that is practical. That playtime, that break time, interaction with peers is important. So, we just want students to go out on the playground and have a good time. We are following the CDC guidelines which is masking K through 12 indoors. So outdoors students are allowed to remove the mask," Dr. Ziegler said.