Celebrating Chinese New Year during a pandemic

Friday marks the beginning of Chinese New Year, but local celebrations will have to be modified because of COVID-19.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year, ushers in one of 12 zodiac animals to predict the fortune for the year ahead.

It starts on Feb. 12 this year, and 2021 is the year of the Ox, which represents strength, dependability and determination.

“Hopefully we’re going to beat COVID-19 and life will come back to normal,” said Dr. Harry Zhang.

Zhang is an associate professor of Community and Environmental Health at Old Dominion University.

He also organizes local events for the Chinese community. This time of year is usually his most active.

“It’s a combination of Thanksgiving, Christmas and the new year” said Zhang. “That’s why we say this is the most important holiday in Chinese culture.”

Zhang says the local Chinese community includes around 10,000 people.

This year the 16-day celebration of dinners, get-togethers and events can’t happen in-person because of the pandemic, so they’re modifying traditions by making many local events virtual.

“We still try to keep a positive mood,” said Zhang.