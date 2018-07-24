NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — As Hampton Roads experiences continuous rain throughout the week, tree experts said now is a good time to check the condition of trees surrounding homes.

Homeowners should check to prevent trees and limbs from crashing down onto any property.

Tom Carroll is a former Navy SEAL and the owner of 'Poor Folks Tree Service.' With more than 22 years of experience, he recently started focusing on tree preservation.

"I enjoy taking care of trees. I'm into tree preservation. One of the things I like to do is thin out the canopies and that allows that that wind to pass more freely through the tree," said Carroll.

Thinning out the canopy of a tree is also a way to prevent the wind from uprooting a tree. As the area is hit with storms and continuous heavy rain, Carroll said he gets a lot of calls from people concerned about the saturated ground.

Carroll recommends inspecting trees around the home at least once a year.

"Older mature trees you don't want to take more than 20% out of the canopy out because it stresses the tree," said Carroll. "If a tree is leaning it's going to fall in the defection it's leaning unless there's weight reduction. A lot of time you can alleviate that weight. It's not a cure-all but it definitely helps."

Carroll said it's also important to look out for trees that have adjoining branches that accumulate water in between them. They can show early signs of a crack spot.

"There's a thing called branch bar inclusion, where the limbs kind of part and a lot of times where they part you get moisture built up in that area and it's weak at the connections. If you see leaking out of there or dripping, you know there's a cavity," said Carroll.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC