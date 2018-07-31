SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (WVEC) — A group of chefs from Portsmouth arrived in Shasta County, California this week to help feed evacuees affected by the Carr Wildfire and the volunteers who are there to assist people. Mercy Chefs is a non-profit organization that has been going into disaster zones for more than a decade.

“It is the last thing they think of at night, and the first thing they think of in the morning, and it’s on their mind all day long,” said Chef Gary LeBlanc. He founded Mercy Chefs in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina devastated his hometown of New Orleans..

LeBlanc will cook meals for thousands of evacuees over the course of the next several days. He said it’s times like these that food does more than just fill an appetite.

“Well, we always say that something amazing happens over a shared meal, so for us to do a high-quality meal and sit down with somebody that has potentially lost everything and try to create a moment of normalcy is so important,” said LeBlanc.

He told 13News Now it’s crucial that the survivors not only get fed but that they get fed right.

“One of our hallmarks is not just doing mass food," explained LeBlanc. "We do handcrafted, chef-prepared food, and we’re able to do that for up to 16,000 to 18,000 people a day."

Working inside a local church, Mercy Chefs will serve about 150 volunteers Monday night and prep meals for 3,000 evacuees in shelters on Tuesday.

“There are 40,000 people that have been evacuated. A great number of them are in shelters, so there is a great deal of shelter feeding that has to go on,” said LeBlanc.

The continual cycle of cooking will take place 12 hours a day for the next week.

“We are going to stay until there is not a need. We promise people when we get on site that we won’t leave in the middle of the night, and we won’t leave until we have taken care of what needs to be done,” said LeBlanc.

Knowing that the evacuees from Hurricane Katrina -- people who inspired him to found Mercy Chefs -- deserved better than the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches he saw them receiving, LeBlanc and his team make sure that the menu is a little more complex.

"So tonight we are doing Chicken Cacciatore, baked potatoes, vegetables, cake with a sour cream icing," said LeBlanc.

