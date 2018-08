The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is currently closed to all traffic due to an incident, according to a tweet.

CBBT is currently closed to all traffic due to an incident. We strive to make this interruption to travelers as brief as possible. #Alert — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) August 12, 2018

CBBT Police wouldn't give any information on the incident.

© 2018 WVEC