The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is inviting the public to a State of the Bay panel discussion featuring Rep. Elaine Luria and Chesapeake Bay experts on September 4.

The event will be held at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

The expert panel, moderated by Rep. Luria, will cover topics such as federal issues, Bay restoration, clean water goals, agriculture and Bay cleanup, and the value of aquaculture.

RELATED: Gov. Northam released Virginia's final Chesapeake Bay restoration plan

“The Chesapeake Bay is a part of life here in Coastal Virginia. This is your chance to hear about the progress made so far in restoring the Bay under the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, the challenges we still face, and what you can do to help,” said CBF Hampton Roads Director Christy Everett.

Speakers include CBF President William C. Baker, Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Matt Strickler, Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts Executive Director Kendall Tyree, and H.M. Terry Co. Vice President Heather Terry Lusk.

The event will feature exhibitors beginning at 6 p.m. Refreshments, beer, and wine available for purchase ahead of the panel discussion.

The panel discussion will start at 7 p.m. Attendees can arrive at the aquarium’s theater at 717 General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Space for the event is limited, and free advance registration is required at www.cbf.org/baypanel.

RELATED: Data confirms growing dead zone in Chesapeake Bay