VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation invites the public to attend the State of the Bay panel discussion on September 4.

U.S. Representative Elaine Luria will moderate the panel of Chesapeake Bay experts. The plan is to discuss a wide range of topics like federal issues, Bay restoration, clean water goals, agriculture and Bay cleanup, and the value of aquaculture.

Speakers during the event include Chesapeake Bay Foundation President William C. Baker, Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Matt Strickler, Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts Executive Director Kendall Tyree, and H.M. Terry Co. Vice President Heather Terry Lusk.

The event will take place at the Virginia Aquarium starting at 6 p.m. Refreshments, beer, and wine will be available for purchase. The full panel discussion will begin at 7 p.m.

“The Chesapeake Bay is a part of life here in Coastal Virginia. This is your chance to hear about the progress made so far in restoring the Bay under the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, the challenges we still face, and what you can do to help,” said CBF Hampton Roads Director Christy Everett.

Click here to register for the event.