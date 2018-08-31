CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is home to the best plane-pulling team in the country.

The group has 11 consecutive Dulles Day Plane Pull victories to back the claim up, and they’re going for number 12 on September 15.

“We don’t want to let them down,” said Cpt. Chris Pascal, one of the longtime leaders of the team.

Pascal is referring to the Special Olympic athletes they support every year for the charity event at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C.

The goal of the event is to pull a 186,000 lb. airplane 12 feet in the fastest time. It takes the team from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office 5.1 seconds.

“Chris is pulling for me,” said Special Olympic athlete and fan Chad Allen.

“He’s awesome,” added fellow Special Olympian Raevyn Love.

It’s fun to wow the crowds and flex their might, but every team member knows a true championship is never won without a lot of love.

“It is without a doubt,” said Pascal. “It goes back to love.”

If you want to support the team and the Special Olympics, visit the team’s Dulles Day Plane Pull page.

