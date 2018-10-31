CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Earlier this month, Joe Gandia said he was running out of options, not sure what his family would do after a neighbor's house fire forced his family out of its home.

"I didn't know where we were going to go. It kind of felt like we were at the bottom of the hole, and I didn't see the way out," Gandia said.

Now, just over two weeks later, the community has rallied behind the Gandia family to provide them with a new home, new furniture, and a new start.

Joe Gandia and his wife Amanda Gandia have two daughters who are now back at their respective Chesapeake schools. The new home is in a different neighborhood, but the Gandia family said they feel blessed to even have this new opportunity.

"It's starting to feel like a home, but it still feels like a dream because I know people don't rebound this fast," Amanda Gandia said.

She added that her daughters are adjusting to the new house, but it's still jarring to have something change like this overnight.

"This is usually something that most people don't go through," she said. "Maybe this will make them stronger people in the end."

Joe and Amanda Gandia rushed into their neighbors' home to try and pull their neighbors to safety as the home burned. One of the neighbors died in the hospital as a result of her injuries. A TowneBank trust fund has been set up to help the survivor.

Joe Gandia said even with all the blessings of a new home and the community's support, he would gladly give it all up.

"I would trade it all back to have my neighbors back," he said.

He said he's using this experience to spread belief and encouragement to people who are facing difficult times.

"You may not see it today but there's something better for you at the end of the road," he said. "Just keep your faith and trust in God and he'll put good people in your life."

