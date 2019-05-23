CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The sound of horns and brightly-colored emergency vehicles signaled the Chesapeake Fire Department honoring one of their own on Thursday.

Symbolic drapes lined a fire truck nestled in the middle of the funeral procession at Fire Station Number Two.

It’s was the last truck assigned to Heather Callahan, a firefighter and paramedic who served the Chesapeake community for 15 years. Callahan joined the Chesapeake Fire Department in October of 1999 and retired in 2015.

She was also a first responder during 9/11, which led to her cancer. Leaders within the department said Callahan will be honored as a National Fallen Firefighter.

Callahan died last Saturday after a long battle with the disease. She passed away in her home, surrounded by family.

Lt. Anthony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department said he had the pleasure of working alongside Callahan for 10 years. He and the rest of the department organized a funeral procession and a large funeral to celebrate her life.

“[It’s] our way of telling her thank you and we miss you,” said Lt. Barakat.

Barakat said Callahan was the embodiment of service to others.

“She was the mom-like figure of this station when I was assigned here. You knew where you stood with Heather. She’s tough, caring, the perfect balance of those things,” Barakat explained

Callahan is survived by her husband, two children, mother, and extended family.

During her funeral at Deep Creek Baptist Church, leaders of the fire department honored the life she lived.

“Few others have demonstrated the same level of fight that we all saw in Heather these past several years,” said one speaker.

The church was filled with hundreds of firefighters, police officers, friends and family.

On Thursday evening, her fire station lowered its flag to half-staff with a colorful display of flowers surrounding it.