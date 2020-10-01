CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake firefighters are battling a storage unit fire on Friday.

In a tweet, the department said a commercial structure was on fire in the 200 block of Dominion Boulevard South around 5:30 p.m. at the Dominion Storage.

According to its website, Dominion Storage is a self-storage location. It also claimed to have 24-hour video surveillance, which could help firefighters learn what started the fire.

Sampson Creek Road was closed at 241 Dominion Boulevard due to the fire. There wasn't an estimate when the roadway would be reopened.