Chesapeake inmate dies from unknown causes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — During a routine cell check, a Chesapeake deputy found an inmate unresponsive in his cell on on May 17.

According to a release from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office, the correctional worker found Roy Foor, 39, around 11:09 a.m.

He called EMS within the minute, and medics tried to save Foor's life, but they could not revive him.

The Chesapeake Police Department and Sheriff's Office are both investigating the death, but the sheriff's office said they "have no reason to believe it is COVID-19 related."

They're waiting on official word from the medical examiner.