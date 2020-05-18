x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

local

Chesapeake inmate dies from unknown causes

A deputy found Roy Foor, 39, unresponsive during a routine cell check on Sunday morning. He called EMS within the minute, but they could not revive him.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — During a routine cell check, a Chesapeake deputy found an inmate unresponsive in his cell on on May 17.

According to a release from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office, the correctional worker found Roy Foor, 39, around 11:09 a.m. 

He called EMS within the minute, and medics tried to save Foor's life, but they could not revive him. 

The Chesapeake Police Department and Sheriff's Office are both investigating the death, but the sheriff's office said they "have no reason to believe it is COVID-19 related."

They're waiting on official word from the medical examiner.

Foor was in jail for violating his parole.

RELATED: Inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus at California jail, sheriff says

RELATED: Jay-Z, Meek Mill to send 10 million masks to prisons

RELATED: Inmate found dead at Hampton Roads Regional Jail; staff says he had underlying conditions