CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after a car chase with Chesapeake police. Officers are still trying to find the driver.

The Chesapeake Police Department said the pursuit started in Chesapeake after dispatch received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. about a stolen vehicle in the area of 1500 Sentinel Drive. After getting the report, officers tracked down the stolen Volvo getting onto the interstate.

The chase started on Interstate 464 and went into the Berkeley section of Norfolk. It ended with a crash in the area of Indian River Road and Wilson Road. Three teens were arrested on the scene. However, the driver was able to get away.

At 3 p.m., Chesapeake police were still looking for the driver. The three teens were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Chesapeake police said the investigation is still ongoing. Charges against the driver and passengers are still pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.