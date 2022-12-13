Resident burned in Chesapeake mobile home fire

The fire on Devonshire Drive was brought under control within seven minutes of the 911 call, according to a Chesapeake Fire Department spokesman.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A person was burned during a residential fire at a mobile home in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake Tuesday morning.

Engine Company 2 responsed to a call about the fire on Devonshire Drive just after 11 a.m., according to Captain Steven Bradley wih the Chesapeake Fire Department.

At the scene, firefighters saw thick black smoke coming from a mobile home. The fire was brought under control within seven minutes of the 911 call, Bradley said.

Medics treated burn injuries for an adult resident of the home, who was taken to a local hospital emergency room for further care.