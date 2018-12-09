CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — It's been one day since residents in mobile homes around Chesapeake were asked to evacuate.

The fearful power of Hurricane Florence is why Governor Ralph Northam asked people living in low lying neighborhoods to evacuate and Chesapeake city officials asked people in mobile homes to find higher ground.

RELATED: How to prepare for hurricanes

Even though Hurricane Florence looks like it might stay further south for now officials for the city of Chesapeake want to remind you to listen.

Hurricanes can be tough to forecast and that's why 13News Now was surprised to find so many people still at mobile home parks across Chesapeake.

FORECAST: Florence remains a Category 4 hurricane

Now just one day after the announcement went into effect, mobile home park resident, Carlos Barreto said he sees many of his neighbors didn't listen.

Even though he’s worried about his own home being flooded, what scares him even more, is the thought of kids trying to stick out the storm.

"My neighbor, if you talk with him, he has eight or more kids inside his house. Little ones,” said Barreto.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Jeanne Groves lives in a mobile home as well. She is almost speechless at the thought of staying. So, she's driving North Virginia today.

RELATED: Shelters available during Hurricane Florence in Virginia, North Carolina

"I don't know what they're thinking, I just don't want to stay and risk the flooding,” said Groves. "The ground's already saturated, so what's going to happen after the storm?"

Further down the road, we found more people in mobile homes who showed us how bad the flooding gets with only a rain storm, but haven't made a decision to leave.

"Maybe going today in the afternoon,” said Jose Yanez.

Barreto said neighbors come up with all kinds of reasons to stay, like money or work, but he said he's protecting his home with spare water and food and a little wishful thinking.

"Pray to God, who watches us, you know,” said Barreto.

RELATED: Southwest Airlines cancels flights to and from Norfolk Int'l Airport ahead of Florence

If you need to evacuate your home or just need a more secure place to ride out the storm there are places to go.

Local schools and city facilities are opening across Hampton roads to act as emergency shelters.

Later this evening, Chesapeake is opening the doors on shelters in the city.

© 2018 WVEC