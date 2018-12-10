A Chesapeake native, now living in Panama City shared her first-hand experience with Hurricane Michael.

"We woke up on Tuesday, I went to the grocery store at 6 a.m. because I was like, I need water, and I need snacks and food, and I don't want to fight the lines. I tried to find gas, [but] they were all out of gas at that point in Panama City,” said Jarrett.

Jarrett went to a friends' house nearby to stay through the storm, but in the middle of the night, she got a cell phone warning.

"It woke me up, and it was Category 4 get out now, and so I woke up, and I was like we're out, we need to go. It was 12:30 in the morning, and we drove west to Pensacola,” said Jarrett.

Jarrett, a Chesapeake native, and CNU alum moved to Florida in June to teach. Jarrett still thought Virginia prepared her for these storms.

"I distinctly remember Isabel. I was in 5th grade, and I distinctly remember that storm, my neighbors had trees on their houses and we banded together, but there it's complete devastation,” said Jarret.

Jarrett is safe now in Pensacola, but she’s watching the destruction still on television, and she’s scared for her students.

"I was able to text the parents of my students before the storm hit like, 'hey I hope everyone's doing what they need to, I'm thinking about you guys, and I was able to send another message this morning saying you're all in my heart and my thoughts,'” said Jarrett.

Even with technology, Jarrett is feeling helpless.

"It's kind of a sinking feeling because you can't really do anything besides watch,” said Jarrett.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC