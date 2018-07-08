PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A police chase that began in Chesapeake Tuesday morning has ended with a crash in Portsmouth, near Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Chesapeake Police officers were called to the area of Timber Lake Court regarding a suspicious vehicle shortly after 5 a.m. The vehicle, a black Ford pick-up truck, was spotted near Volvo Parkway and Battlefield Boulevard a few minutes later. Police said the truck fled from them at a high rate of speed, kicking off the pursuit.

The chase continued from Interstate 64 onto Route 17 and into the City of Portsmouth. It came to an end at about 5:25, when the truck crashed near the shipyard. Video taken by 13News Now from the accident scene shows at least one other vehicle, a silver pick-up truck, was also involved in the accident.

Calvin Norman, 13News Now

Norfolk Naval Shipyard posted on Facebook that Gate 15 is currently closed "due to an accident on Effingham St." and advises motorists to use an alternate route.

Police say five people were inside the suspect vehicle and fled on foot. Two of those suspects, an adult man and a juvenile male, are now in custody. The juvenile was taken to the hospital because of breathing complaints.

Chesapeake police are still on-scene in Portsmouth, continuing the investigation.

© 2018 WVEC