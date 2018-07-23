CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) - Slow down, or face the consequences. People living in Western Branch said they're sick and tired of dealing with wrecks.

Over the years, several cars have slammed into a brick wall near Bruce Road and Lilley Cove Drive. One accident happened over the weekend.

"It's a fast-paced life anymore, people are in a hurry, but we need to do the speed limit," Kathy Williams explained.

City leaders lowered the speed limit from 45 to 35 mph a few years ago.

"With the ditches here, it's dangerous and not to mention the trail here. Someone going too fast could take someone out on the trail, and like me wouldn't realize because I have my earbuds in," Williams explained.

Several people living off Bruce Road say many drivers don't obey the speed limit.

"They fly down here all of the time," Betty Smith.

Over the years, cars have ended up in Betty Smith's backyard. Smith’s house sits behind the large brick wall.

"Every night I go to bed I hear a sound. I jump up looking out the window in fear that they came through the wall again," she said. "Lives are at risk, like I said, with our house so close last time and next time it could be in the house."

Smith hopes drivers start to pay attention and slow down. She also has a message for everyone.

"Monitor their speed, look at signs and do what it says. Do not even go one mile over," said Smith.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC