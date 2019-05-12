CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Deputies have a full schedule protecting Hampton Roads, but today they’re making time to fill the hearts of some senior citizens, in need.

This morning, deputies for the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Department loaded up department cars, to deliver 100-holiday baskets.

Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan said this is one of his favorite traditions, ever since he joined the department.

“We get into this line of work to help people,” said O’Sullivan.

To him, it’s a moment for his department to interact with the community, in a different setting.

“We deal with so many negative things each and every day, it’s a positive thing like this to keep us going,” said O’Sullivan.

All the deputies volunteer to make these moments happen.

Each blue bag is full of non-perishable food, donated by Walmart.

“To see the smiles on their faces and the appreciation that they get. To be honest, it’s more of a reward for us to be able to do that,” said Walmart store manager, Shane Nelson.

The responses are heartfelt.

“I think the sheriff’s department for blessing me with this food. I think you for just taking the time because sometimes when your old people don’t take time with you because I feel like you’ll throw it away,” said Audrey Smith.

This is a chance to remind seniors in the community they’re not forgotten and give to those in need.