Chesapeake’s new data reveals COVID-19's impact on minority groups

Luis Cortes is the owner of La Selecta, a Spanish radio station owner. “I did lose two family members to covid,” said Cortes. Both Cortes and Welch want to keep others from contracting the virus. They partnered to create more testing sites in Latino neighborhoods. They are learning why many Latinos are testing positive. “We’ve increased our bilingual staff because it is confirmed that we have a higher percentage of positivity among the Latino population,” said Welch. Cortes said more Latinos need to get tested for COVID-19. He says some in the Latino community are afraid to get tested due to their citizenship status.



“We’re not here asking for your documentation, we just want to make sure that you’re healthy and you're not spreading this virus to anyone around you,” said Welch.



Welch said her health department's data from July 18th showed the disparity between positive cases and testing among Latinos.



“That other bar chart shows there was something like 1.3 percent of those who came to be tested for Latinos, yet they represented around 5 percent of the total positives. That’s a much higher disproportionate percentage,” said Welch.



Welch and Cortes agreed the increase of cases could be related to the number of people living in one household.



“That is certainly why we are seeing a higher positivity rate among the Latino population,” said Welch.



“We’re very close knit. Yes, you tell people isolate yourself, that’s impossible if you live with three to four families in one household,” explained Cortes.



Welch said social services can pay for hotel rooms for those who are unable to isolate.



Welch mentioned the health department is still working on its next testing date. Furthermore, the increase in positive COVID-19 tests across Hampton Roads has led to a larger effort to conduct contact tracing.