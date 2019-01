A child who was hit by a vehicle in Pungo on Tuesday died at the hospital.

Police said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in 1400 block of Princess Anne Road.

Crews called for a Nightingale helicopter, but none was available.

Medics took him to a hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. He died there.

The Virginia Beach Police Department's Fatal Crash Team is handling the investigation.