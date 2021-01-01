Girl on scooter hit by car amid New Year's firework celebrations; family catches driver before police arrive

San Antonio Police say the driver will face charges of DWI and failure to stop and render aid.

SAN ANTONIO — A family's New Year's Eve celebration took a scary turn on the south side of San Antonio on Thursday night when a 14-year-old girl was hit by a car.

San Antonio police said the girl's family chased down the driver before officers arrived.

The incident happened around midnight, as fireworks and other celebration was happening across the city. Police were called out to a home on the south side after the girl, who had been riding a scooter, was hit by a car.

Police said the driver who hit the girl took off after the crash. Multiple family members chased him down and held the man, who police said was in his 20s or 30s.

The child was brought to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.