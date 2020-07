A spokesman for Virginia Beach EMS said a child was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday morning, after an incident at a hotel pool.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A spokesman for Virginia Beach EMS said a child was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday morning, after an incident at a hotel pool.

Medical services were called to the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue around 11 a.m. to help the victim.

By 1 p.m., the spokesman couldn't confirm what the child's condition was.