Children's march, several religious racial justice marches coming up in Hampton Roads

Marches for racial justice have been popping up everywhere in Hampton Roads since George Floyd was killed in police custody on May 25.

Coming up on June 7 and 8, there are several marches planned for racial justice in Chesapeake and Norfolk. In all cases, protesters are asked to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chesapeake

Sunday, in Chesapeake City Park, there will be a Mindfulness March for Children from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On the event's Facebook event page, organizers wrote that they wanted to create a safe space for children to experience history in real-time.

"This event is TARGETED toward our children and is aimed at creating a space for them to be mindful of the present moment," the spokesperson wrote. "The children will have an opportunity to protest injustice and racial inequality while honoring the black lives that have been lost due to police brutality."

The Facebook event asked participants to wear masks and black clothing, and bring signs that portray a positive message about the future.

Children younger than 16 will need parental supervision to participate.

The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors is also hosting a march in Chesapeake - this one on June 8 at 5 p.m.

Demonstrators plan to leave from The Mount Church at 215 Las Gaviotas Boulevard and march to City Hall.

Participants are asked to arrive early if they would like to march.

Norfolk

City Collective is organizing a prayer march in Norfolk on June 7, from Norfolk City Hall to Town Point Park.

The event is slated to start at 3 p.m. Sunday.

"We are calling on faith communities in Hampton Roads to stand united, seek justice, and love mercy," wrote organizers, likely in reference to the Bible verse Micah 6:8. "We desire to celebrate a diverse expression of God’s image in humanity that affirms the dignity, value, and worth of every person."