Church-goers celebrate Easter without pandemic restrictions in place

From Norfolk to Franklin, parishioners are heading back inside with optional masks.

Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on April 15, 2022.

It’s Easter! And across Hampton Roads, hundreds of people are returning to church to celebrate the holiday without pandemic restrictions in place.

The last two Easters were very different for a lot of people. Churches closed doors in 2020, and in 2021 social distancing was still commonly practiced.

At the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk, this is the first Easter without COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in place -- but church-goers are still taking precautions.

“Oh I’ll put it on when I get in church,” Michael Pines said. “We got instruction from Richmond that it’s optional but believe it or not, most of the people are still masking up.”

At the church, dozens of people showed up for Easter Service with masks in place.

“Loving it. Loving," Stephanie Smith said. “It feels good for us to be back together as one big family again and to see our friends in person – family, also.”

Over the past two years, churches dealt with closures, online services and socially distanced sermons because of the pandemic. But this Sunday, things feel a little more normal.

Over in Franklin, Pastors Danny and Jill Dillon of Rock Church said that this year’s Easter feels different.

“The devil tried to use this COVID to try and shut churches down, but instead it seems like Christians more than ever before want to come together and worship the Lord," Danny Dillon said.

When the pandemic hit, Rock Church went virtual. The pastors reached people online and held socially-distanced parking lot sermons. This Easter, however, everyone is back indoors.

“There’s a great energy that we’re feeling. The community is coming together at the church and that’s what God created it to be," Jill Dillon said.