Churches plan virtual switch for Sunday service, following winter storm

Churches and houses of worship all across Hampton Roads are making adjustments because of the winter weather. For some, Sunday service will go entirely virtual.

VIRGINIA, USA — Because of COVID-19, many churches across Hampton Roads have already mastered their virtual formats. So when snowfall rolled in Friday night into Saturday morning, announcements rolled out to some congregations in Hampton Roads.

Palms Church in Virginia Beach, for instance, will turn to Facebook and YouTube for Sunday service at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Lead Pastor Brandon Shank told 13News Now they've had a lot of practice going online.

"So now, when you have a weekend like this when it's snowy, it's easy. We say, 'hey, let's get a central personnel there to be able to do this and let's invite people.' We have our kid's church online and everything as well, so let's just invite everybody online," said Shank.

In Chesapeake, First Baptist Church Crestwood will worship virtually on Facebook starting at 11 a.m.

"I'm used to snow, but I know other people are not used to driving in snow. And for my seniors and other people, it's best to be safe and make sure they're at home safe," said Bishop Anthony Rodgers.

Both churches plan to let the snow on their parking lots melt, and both pastors said they can still get everyone together for worship.

"God isn't limited by anything. He can heal somebody sitting at their home, as much as He can sitting in a room. I feel like the biggest thing the church provides people is community," Shank added.

Other churches, like Bethany Baptist in Chesapeake, got their parking lot plowed and cleared.

However, the church's leadership understands neighborhood streets might still be icy and slushy by Sunday morning. Bethany Baptist will be closed to the public Sunday and will stream services.