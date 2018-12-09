Cities across Virginia, North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Florence

Download the 13News Now App

Hurricane Florence is a potentially catastrophic storm in the Atlantic Ocean headed toward the East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center's projected track had Florence hovering off the southern North Carolina coast starting Thursday night before finally blowing ashore. Governor Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency and a mandatory evacuation of residents in Zone A on Monday. The evacuation order affects roughly 245,000 people.

A state of emergency and mandatory evacuations have also been ordered for several counties in North Carolina's Outer Banks, ahead of the major Hurricane Florence.

RELATED: Shelters available during Hurricane Florence in Virginia, North Carolina

RELATED: Local parking garages open ahead of Hurricane Florence

At the White House, President Donald Trump urged people to "get out of its way."

"Don't play games with it. It's a big one," he said.

Cities across Hampton Roads and in North Carolina are preparing for the storm. Here are the updates and plans for each city.