Cities across Virginia, North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Florence

In Chesapeake, the sun might be shining Wednesday, but on the ground, the situation is anything but clear.
Chesapeake's Mayor West released the following message on Wednesday:
The approach of Hurricane Florence poses threats to Chesapeake and Hampton Roads that have only ever been seen in simulations and exercises, but the challenges that I am confident our City and its people are prepared to meet. While we are hopeful that recent changes in the storm’s track may lessen its impacts locally, I urge every resident not to let their guard down. Just as the storm has turned south, it could just as quickly turn back north again.
City staff, at all levels, have been preparing for days, and residents need to do the same. The Mayor asked residents to continue to gather supplies; check on and help your neighbors, particularly the elderly; and take whatever steps are necessary to potentially be without power for several days.
The city will have three shelters available to residents, one general, one medical, and a pets facility. Click here to learn more about the locations and details.
Tolls on the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168) in both directions have been suspended to allow motorists an easy way to evacuate.