Cities across Virginia, North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Florence
Author: Staff
Published: 6:01 PM EDT September 12, 2018
Updated: 8:45 PM EDT September 12, 2018
LOCAL 7 Articles
CHAPTER 1
CHESAPEAKE
CHAPTER 2
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
CHAPTER 3
JAMES CITY COUNTY
CHAPTER 4
NEWPORT NEWS
CHAPTER 5
NORFOLK
CHAPTER 6
OUTER BANKS, N.C.
CHAPTER 7
VIRGINIA BEACH

Hurricane Florence is a potentially catastrophic storm in the Atlantic Ocean headed toward the East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center's projected track had Florence hovering off the southern North Carolina coast starting Thursday night before finally blowing ashore. Governor Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency and a mandatory evacuation of residents in Zone A on Monday. The evacuation order affects roughly 245,000 people.

A state of emergency and mandatory evacuations have also been ordered for several counties in North Carolina's Outer Banks, ahead of the major Hurricane Florence.

At the White House, President Donald Trump urged people to "get out of its way."

"Don't play games with it. It's a big one," he said.

Cities across Hampton Roads and in North Carolina are preparing for the storm. Here are the updates and plans for each city.

EXPLORE

Cities across Virginia, North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Florence

LOCAL
  • CHESAPEAKE Chapter 1
  • GLOUCESTER COUNTY Chapter 2
  • JAMES CITY COUNTY Chapter 3
  • NEWPORT NEWS Chapter 4
  • NORFOLK Chapter 5
  • OUTER BANKS, N.C. Chapter 6
  • VIRGINIA BEACH Chapter 7
Chapter 1

CHESAPEAKE

In Chesapeake, the sun might be shining Wednesday, but on the ground, the situation is anything but clear.

Chesapeake's Mayor West released the following message on Wednesday:

The approach of Hurricane Florence poses threats to Chesapeake and Hampton Roads that have only ever been seen in simulations and exercises, but the challenges that I am confident our City and its people are prepared to meet. While we are hopeful that recent changes in the storm’s track may lessen its impacts locally, I urge every resident not to let their guard down. Just as the storm has turned south, it could just as quickly turn back north again.

City staff, at all levels, have been preparing for days, and residents need to do the same. The Mayor asked residents to continue to gather supplies; check on and help your neighbors, particularly the elderly; and take whatever steps are necessary to potentially be without power for several days.

RELATED: Chesapeake mobile home residents responding to evacuation orders from city

The city will have three shelters available to residents, one general, one medical, and a pets facility. Click here to learn more about the locations and details.

Tolls on the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168) in both directions have been suspended to allow motorists an easy way to evacuate.

Chapter 2

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Gloucester County officials are monitoring Hurricane Florence and its potential effect on the community, assessing and preparing for the storm’s impacts, anticipated to include heavy rainfall, high winds, as well as coastal, tidal and inland flooding.

Tidal flooding is expected to be moderate to major with estimates around 6 feet above mean low water during the high tide cycles.

The state’s mandatory evacuation order for Zone A continues for residents in the lowest-lying and most flood-prone areas.

Public shelters will be opened in Gloucester, but officials believe the shelters will be very crowded. If there are other safe alternatives to using public shelters, it is encouraged to go there. The public shelters will be located at Peasley Middle School located at the corner of Route 606 (Ark Road) and Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road) in Sassafras. The shelter will open Thursday at 9 a.m.

Additionally, State-supported shelters are available at William and Mary College in Williamsburg and at Christopher Newport University in Newport News.

Official county announcements will be posted on the county’s website.

Chapter 3

JAMES CITY COUNTY

Due to changes in Hurricane Florence’s track, James City County has chosen to continue normal operating hours for all government offices, parks, libraries, and recreation centers, but the Chickahominy Riverfront Park Fishing pier will remain closed until further notice.

Jolly Pond Road closed to traffic on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. for the safety of the public.

Electric service along the bulkhead and shoreline at James City County Marina has been disconnected and will remain off until Monday, Sept. 17 due to the extreme high tides that are anticipated this weekend,

On Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14 the Emergency Operations Center will be partially activated to continue monitoring the conditions of the storm.

Residents are still encouraged to check local media and weather reports throughout the weekend to stay updated on the hurricane’s status.

Chapter 4

NEWPORT NEWS

Hundreds of people lined up and loaded sandbags in their car in Newport News Wednesday.

Newport News resident Diane Lyter loaded 30 sandbags in her SUV. She waited in line for more than three hours.

“It's better to be safe than sorry,” Lyter said.

Public Works Crews handed out 2,840 sandbags Wednesday. Lines started forming around 7:45 a.m. At one-point traffic backed up on Oyster Point Road. Public works and police eventually directed people to come in from Jefferson Avenue.

Public Works cut off the line just before 1:30 p.m. A tweet from the City of Newport News said it was because of the overwhelming response and long wait times.

The tweeted also read, “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

Newport News opened shelters for residents who have no alternative.

  • Menchville High School – 275 Menchville Road – Medically Dependent and General Population
  • Warwick High School – 51 Copeland Lane – General Population and Residents with Pets – Owners must remain at the shelter with their pets (no drop-offs). Animals must be in cages. Owners will be required to care for their pets while staying at the shelter and provide all food, water, and medicines.
Chapter 5

NORFOLK

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth C. Alexander has declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday.

The declaration allows the City to ask for state and federal resources and seek state and federal reimbursement if the cost of the storm reaches a certain threshold.

City crews have been preparing for the storm, and have been cleaning storm drains and ditches to ease potential flooding. Extra crews are even on standby throughout the weekend to respond to downed trees due to the wind and saturated ground.

The city asks residents to ensure curbs, gutters, and ditches on your property and on your street are clear of debris. They also are asking residents to check on their neighbors.

Any loose items in residents' yards and on the street should be tied down or brought inside to prevent damage during the storm.

All City facilities and Courts will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday to prepare for the impact of Hurricane Florence.

Hampton Roads Transit will be providing free bus service to Norfolk residents beginning Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

The City will open shelters for those residents who need a safe place to ride out the storm. Food and security are provided. Residents must bring personal items, medications, bedding, blankets and other comforts of home. Residents who need transportation to the shelter should call the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510.

Click here for more details.

Chapter 6

OUTER BANKS, N.C.

In Currituck County, an evacuation order was issued for vacationers and guests in Corolla and Carova, beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, while an evacuation order was issued for residents beginning at noon Tuesday.

This evacuation order is ONLY for people in the Outer Banks communities of Corolla and Carova. No evacuation order has been given at this time for mainland Currituck, although residents of low-lying areas are advised to consider leaving for higher ground.

In Perquimans County, there will be a curfew effective nightly, Thursday through Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., excluding Highway 17 traffic. All liquor, beer, and wine sales will stop at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Residents will not be allowed to purchase firearms, ammunition or explosives.

Additionally, there will be a voluntary evacuation of low lying or manufactured homes. Residents are urged to evacuate to a safe location with relatives or friends. A General Population Shelter will be opened for residents at the Perquimans County High School Gym at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

In Dare County, an evacuation was ordered for all visitors and residents on Hatteras Island beginning Monday, September 10 at noon, while an evacuation of residents and visitors of other parts of Dare County going into effect beginning Tuesday, September 11 at 7 a.m.

In addition to the evacuations, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial have suspended visitor services and temporarily closed all visitor facilities beginning at noon Monday.

Dare County Schools will be closed for all students and staff on September 11 and through the remainder of the week. All after-school activities on Monday are canceled, with the exception of the ASEP program.

For more information, click here.

Chapter 7

VIRGINIA BEACH

Before Florence arrives, people in Virginia Beach are trying to help the community prepare by filling sandbags and giving out care packages.

Brady Osborne filled up dozens of sandbags for people at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex Wednesday. Osborne said his there was 16 inches of flood damage to his home after Matthew, so he understands the concern.

Virginia Beach Public Works officials said residents have collected nearly 400 tons of sand since Tuesday afternoon. The congregation of Atlantic Shores Baptist Church opened its doors to provide more than 200 care packages to community members in need.

Mom Kristen Hutton diapers, drinks, canned food and other necessities for her children.

“It’s amazing how the community comes together and helps out so much,” Hutton said. “It’s very generous.”

READ MORE: Virginia Beach to offer shelter options for pets

Officials held a briefing laying out their plans for Hurricane Florence on Monday.

City Manager Dave Hansen said he would declare an emergency evaluation order lady for areas throughout Back Bay, Sandbridge and the southern portions of the city.

"Our staff and our executive leadership along with our city council are actively engaged. We are going to dissect the threat an then how we are going to be able to provide services and provide a safe environment for our citizens," said Hansen.

The city's biggest concern with Hurricane Florence is flooding. Director of Public Works Mark Johnson said crews would begin checking the city's pump stations to make sure they are operating properly. Johnson also urged residents to check for debris blocking storm drain systems in the neighborhood while they do their part.

