NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — For the third year in a row, the City of Norfolk brought people together to talk about a tough subject: suicide and depression.

They hosted the "Shatter the Silence" event at the Attucks Theatre on Church Street.

It was aimed to educate and provide resources for those who may be dealing with depression or suicidal thoughts, and also those looking to help others.

"We want to take the opportunity tonight to really listen to them to see how they're reaching out but also to put something in their heads and their minds to empower them to share with friends and family members," said Archie Boone Jr., the Prevention Coordinator with the City of Norfolk.

One of the organizations that were there is lead by Michelle Peterson, who lost her daughter to suicide. Now, she provides hope, education, and resources to others through her foundation, "The Sarah Michelle Peterson Foundation".

"It's really important for them to know what signs to watch for, and how they can respond if they're concerned about a young person. Signs to watch for include someone who has changes in their behavior or who says something that may seem like they need help," said Peterson.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC