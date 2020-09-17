City of Norfolk prepares for heavy rain, flooding

The Hampton Roads region should brace for flash and tidal flooding as remnants of Hurricane Sally start moving through the area.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk crews are preparing the city for periods of heavy rain and tidal flooding that's expected this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Sally move through the area.

Sally has weakened to a tropical depression since making landfall at the Gulf Coast, but fragments of the storm are still pushing through the southeast portion of the country.

Flash flooding is expected in several parts of the Hampton Roads region, as well. A Flash Flood Watch is in place for the region from 2 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday.

Most of the area can expect between two and four inches of rainfall before the rain and flash floods wind down Friday evening. The bulk of that rainfall is expected on the southside.

Right now, city crews are cleaning storm drains and ditches to ease potential flooding as well as monitoring pump stations and flood gates. They'll be on standby for the next couple of days to clear storm debris and mitigate flooded streets.

City garages will open in the case some residents need to move their cars to higher ground. People are not allowed to park in reserved spaces. Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, the following garages will open:

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

Bank Street Garage, 441 Bank Street

St Paul’s Lot, 521 Wood Street

Residents will need to move their cars by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 to avoid any citations.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, the ODU parking garages will also open to Norfolk residents. Drivers are asked to not move or cross barricades. Those garages will close to residents at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. That's when parking permit and meter payment requirements in campus parking facilities will return to normal.

Residents are also asked to clean curbs, gutters and ditches on their property. Loose items in yards should be tied down.