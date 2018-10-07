NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk City leaders need help creating green spaces to help curb flooding.

By using small-scale green infrastructure at home, like rain barrels, rain gardens or rain planters anyone can hold rainwater where it falls. This reduces the amount of water that runs off into the storm drain system and causes flooding.

The City is offering a “Retain Your Rain” grant of up to $2,500 for non-profit’s and civic leagues looking to take on a project.

This is the third round of “Retain Your Rain” grants. Last year Northside Civic League received grant funding for a food forest, and earlier this year Eggleston Garden Center with the help of the Villa Heights Civic League received a grant for an urban farm.

Mark Stephens with Eggleston Garden Center said the grant helped them water their farm. Before receiving the grant, the organization would buy water from a neighboring business to help water the farm on the corner of Church Street and 26th Street.

“Since we put it in there, we haven’t had to buy any water. The rain is helping us grow our farm. Even though it’s been a hot few couples of days we are able to water, keep everything green, growing and interact with the community,” said Stephens.

The urban farm uses a drip irrigation system connected to four 300 gallon barrels from the roof of a neighboring business to water their farm.

“We figured we would need 1200 gallons to do it. We tied that into the roof with the PVC. All the water that would be rushing down into the street and putting pollutants back is actually going back into the soil,” said Stephens.

To apply for the “Retain Your Rain” grant visit the City’s website, all applications are due September 2nd!

