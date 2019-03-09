VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Emergencies can happen any time, like severe weather or public safety situation.

VBAlert, the City's free subscription-based emergency notification service, sends critical emergency messages via text, email, and phone, depending on a subscriber's preferences.

"This is such an important community service, we hope everyone will register," said Stephen Williams, director of Emergency Communications and Citizens Services. "We have approximately 15,000 subscribers on the current system and we want them to move to the new system, which they can do the same way new subscribers can sign up."

Simply text VBAlert to 67283 or go online to register.

The new platform, powered by Rave Mobile Safety, allows for better functionality that includes Smart911, which will be deployed shortly.

Citizens are encouraged to sign up for Smart911 when they register with VBAlert. It allows subscribers to provide additional unique information to their profile that could help 911 call takers save their life or that of a family member.

The new provider is necessary because the current contract is expiring.

Personal information and passwords are not transferable between the two services, which is why current subscribers to VBAlert must re-enroll. The change to the new system will take place Oct. 1, 2019.

To learn more, visit www.vbgov.com/eccs or call 311.

