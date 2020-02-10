x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Local News

Civil rights group plans protest over Supreme Court nominee

The Poor People's Campaign is expected to hold protests in three different North Carolina cities.
Credit: AP
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, is escorted to the Senate by Vice President Mike Pence where she will begin a series of meetings to prepare for her confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. White House Chief of staff Mark Meadows is right and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, left of Barrett. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, POOL)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina-based social justice organization is planning a demonstration to protest President Donald Trump's selection to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

The Poor People's Campaign said Friday that it plans to hold caravan protests on Monday at the offices of North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis over Sen. Mitch McConnell’s rush to push through a Supreme Court nominee and his refusal to take up a relief package during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The protests are scheduled for Raleigh, Charlotte and Hendersonville.

Related Articles