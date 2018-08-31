JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Residents in one James City County neighborhood had quite the scare Thursday night.

Storms left behind a mess in Toano.

Samantha Sadler lives on School Lane. She said the storm was so bad, at one point it knocked open her window.

“It was like a big crash or boom,” Sadler said. “Thank God everybody is okay.”

Crews spent all morning and afternoon cleaning up and trying to restore power.

Dominion energy officials said a tree took down five spans of wire. Crews will also have to replace two broken poles.

At the peak of the storm Thursday night, there were about 3,5000 customers without power in the Williamsburg area.

