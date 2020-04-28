x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

local

Coast Guard airlifts man from ship off coast of Virginia Beach to hospital

A man had to be airlifted off a ship after reportedly suffering symptoms of a heart attack. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.
Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo
An Air Station MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hovers over a container ship 48 miles east of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Apr. 27, 2020. A medevac was requested by the captain of the Zem Shekou after a crew member was found passed out on deck. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Coast Guard crews medevaced a man off a ship near the coast of Virginia Beach after he reportedly suffered symptoms of a heart attack.

Watchstanders received a report from a vessel that was 48 miles northeast from the shores of the Oceanfront. According to the report, a crew member was experiencing symptoms of a potential heart attack and needed medical help.

After a medevac was recommended, a helicopter aircrew hoisted the man off the ship and took him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.

There's no word on the man's condition at this time and there are no other details.

RELATED: Navy leader recommends reinstating fired USS Roosevelt captain

RELATED: Carnival Cruise lines cancels all stops through June, including Norfolk

RELATED: Coast Guard airlifts two adults, child, to safety after boat runs aground in Pamlico Sound