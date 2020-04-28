Coast Guard airlifts man from ship off coast of Virginia Beach to hospital

A man had to be airlifted off a ship after reportedly suffering symptoms of a heart attack. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Coast Guard crews medevaced a man off a ship near the coast of Virginia Beach after he reportedly suffered symptoms of a heart attack.

Watchstanders received a report from a vessel that was 48 miles northeast from the shores of the Oceanfront. According to the report, a crew member was experiencing symptoms of a potential heart attack and needed medical help.

After a medevac was recommended, a helicopter aircrew hoisted the man off the ship and took him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.