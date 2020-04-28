Coast Guard airlifts man from ship off coast of Virginia Beach to hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Coast Guard crews medevaced a man off a ship near the coast of Virginia Beach after he reportedly suffered symptoms of a heart attack.
Watchstanders received a report from a vessel that was 48 miles northeast from the shores of the Oceanfront. According to the report, a crew member was experiencing symptoms of a potential heart attack and needed medical help.
After a medevac was recommended, a helicopter aircrew hoisted the man off the ship and took him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.
There's no word on the man's condition at this time and there are no other details.