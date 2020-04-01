CAPE FEAR, N.C. —

A man in need of medical assistance was medevaced off of a cruise ship by U.S. Coast Guard personnel Friday night.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, the captain of the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss, which at the time was located about 150 miles east of Cape Fear, contacted the Coast Guard's Fifth District command center and requested a medevac for an 85-year-old passenger that was in need of help.

The Coast Guard, in turn, contacted their duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, along with an HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City.

Once on scene, the Jayhawk aircrew hoisted the man off the cruise ship while the Hercules aircrew provided support.

The man was then taken to Wilmington airport where he was met by awaiting emergency medical services personnel.

The Norwegian Bliss cruises between New York and Nassau, Bahamas. According to vesselfinder.com, the Norwegian Bliss is currently en route back to New York, and is expected to arrive there on Sunday, January 5.

