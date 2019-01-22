HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Arts' 2nd Annual Coastal Virginia Bluegrass & Brew Festival kicks off this weekend!

The country festival returns from January 25 to 27 at the American Theatre. The event will be packed with some of the nation's biggest musical acts along with local beers that show off the area's growing craft brewery scene.

Bluegrass performers this year include Dustbowl Revival, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Jackass Flats. All performances are $35.

Five local breweries plan on participating during the weekend festivities.

Individual performance tickets can be purchased in person at The American Theatre Box Office or Hampton Coliseum Box Office. Tickets may be ordered online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Click here to learn more about the event.