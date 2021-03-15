Coastal Virginia and North Carolina prepare for tourists

Hoteliers are on a hiring blitz and preparing for more tourists as more people get vaccinated.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from March 4, 2021.

Business owners in Virginia Beach and North Carolina’s Outer Banks are looking forward to a tourist season that is expected to rebound from the losses suffered during the pandemic last year.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that hoteliers are on a hiring blitz and preparing for more tourists as more people get vaccinated.

Vacation homes are also a large part of the tourist economy.

They were a big draw on the Outer Banks last year because of natural social distance that they provide.