RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Racing Commission has approved 18 race dates in 2020 for Colonial Downs Racetrack. The races will start July 23 and run through August 29.

All races will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays with a scheduled post time of 5:30 pm. Colonial Downs will distribute $500,000 per day in purses and provide a lucrative series of state-bred and certified races for the second straight year.

Colonial Downs said the popular MATCH Series will be run at the New Kent track on August 15. The G-3 Virginia Derby will close out the race meet on August 29 along with the Virginia Oaks, Rosie’s and Kitten’s Joy Stakes. Four Wheel Drive won the inaugural running of the Rosie’s Stakes and went on to capture the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint establishing himself as a contender for Eclipse Award honors.

“The horsemen look forward in 2020 to building on our successful 2019 race meet. The renowned Secretariat turf course and highly praised mile and a quarter dirt track along with our beautiful stabling area provide a perfect setting for horses and their connections," Frank Petramalo, Executive Director of the Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (VHBPA) said. "We are certain that our incremental growth plan will establish Colonial Downs as a premier destination for racing in the mid-Atlantic region and beyond.”

Tickets for the 2020 season, including the Virginia Derby and Oaks, go on sale February 2, 2020. Click here for more information.