RICHMOND, Va. — Starting in January, the minimum wage at all Colonial Downs Group will go up to $15 per hour. This decision impacts employees at Rosie’s historical horse racing satellite wagering facilities in Richmond, Hampton, Vinton, and New Kent County, and all future facilities the company may open in the years ahead.

On top of that, the company announced it will raise its minimum wage for tipped positions to $9 an hour, an amount 4x greater than the state minimum wage of $2.13. The company made the announcement on Thursday.

“Our employees are the reason for our success, and we know this. Now, we are dedicated to ensuring that their hard work and commitment to our customers is rewarded, and that starts with their financial compensation. We hope that today’s announcement will lead to an even happier holiday season for our employees and their families," said Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer of the Colonial Downs Group. "Virginia is our home, and we have been incredibly heartened by the enthusiastic reception we have received since we opened the doors at our first facility in New Kent County this past April. We look forward to providing world-class entertainment and fun in the years ahead at all of our Rosie’s facilities, and the job creation and tax revenue that comes with it, and to continuing to be a corporate partner Virginians can count on.”

Colonial Downs Group operates a thoroughbred horse racing facility with full card simulcasting in New Kent County, Va., and a network of historical horse racing satellite wagering facilities branded as “Rosie’s” throughout Virginia.

