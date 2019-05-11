WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Colonial Williamsburg is offering free admission and special programs for military families over Veterans Day weekend.

From November 8 to 11, Colonial Williamsburg will offer free Single-day admission for all active-duty military, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, retirees, and their dependents.

The foundation will also observes Veterans Day and women’s contributions to military efforts throughout America’s history through special military-themed programs including a veterans’ parade and a memorial ceremony honoring fallen service members.

The “Honoring Service to America” complimentary ticket program is made possible this year by a $100,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation, whose mission is to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families.

The program has distributed more than 37,000 tickets to military families since 2014.

While visiting Colonial Williamsburg, military families are encouraged to visit Colonial Williamsburg’s military information desk at the Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center and the Liberty Lounge, a complimentary space for ticketed military guests to relax and recharge in the Historic Area that has served more than 200,000 military guests and their families since opening.

Free Honoring Service to America tickets are available at all onsite ticket locations with proper ID. Minor dependents must be accompanied by an adult, and dependents ages 10 and over must present valid dependent ID.

Service members don't need to be present for qualifying guests to receive free Honoring Service to America tickets, which are provided to dependent family members of currently deployed troops with appropriate identification.

Veterans who separated before retirement can bring a copy of their honorable discharge paperwork, form DD 214, as identification of service.

The weekend-long admission tickets are available at all onsite ticketing locations.

Click here for more information about the “Honoring Service to America” program.