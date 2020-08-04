Colonial Williamsburg to stream new Amazon Fire, Roku TV channel

The free channel will allow people to explore Colonial Williamsburg even while they stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Colonial Williamsburg has had to take a creative approach to keep people learning through coronavirus gathering restrictions.

On April 8, the foundation announced it was starting a new, free streaming channel that would be available to anyone with Amazon Fire TV or Roku TV.

Colonial Williamsburg had already taken to its Facebook page and new "Explore from Home" section of its website to engage virtual visitors, and said content would still be available on those platforms.

All historic area interpretive sites were closed through April 30 to prevent the unnecessary spread of coronavirus from visitors crowding exhibits.

Beth Kelly, Colonial Williamsburg's vice president of education, research and historical interpretation, said the channel would help people continue to learn from "the ideas and complexities of America's founding era," even if they couldn't attend those museums and exhibits.

"Our new streaming channel will allow Colonial Williamsburg to reach a wider audience in support of our educational mission, while providing viewers a 21st-century tool to visit the 18th century," Kelly said.