NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk SPCA's washing machine broke down, and their industrial washer didn’t have much left in it, so the community helped out.

The Norfolk SPCA reached out on social media to raise funds on a GoFundMe campaign because the SCPA solely depends on donations to survive. Norfolk SPCA Executive Director Kimberly Sherlaw said each towel is important for the animals.

"You can imagine the laundry that we do with having 100 plus animals in the facility. A lot of the cages can be metal cages, so having the comfort of a couple layers of towels makes all the difference,” said Sherlaw.

Keeping towels clean helps keep the animals healthy too.

"We have a whole other set of linens that are washed separately from the shelter linens to help infectious diseases control,” said Sherlaw.

Sherlaw said that within a day, their shelter was given two washing machines and lots on donations. They couldn't be more grateful.

"It really just took off and people have been really generous. Instant help, I mean you can't ask for any more support and t know your community is right there when you need them.,” said Sherlaw.

Even though they fixed their washing machine issue, the Norfolk SPCA always welcomes volunteers, food, and donations of all kinds.

To learn more about the Norfolk SPCA, or to volunteer, click here.

