NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — After the horror of Saturday’s shooting, at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where 11 people were killed, locals in Norfolk are in mourning.

Chuck Zeitman grew up at the Tree of Life Synagogue, and can’t believe what he’s seeing on the news now.

"Defenseless people that he just gunned down, and he didn't care. I needed to come out and speak my mind, and also know that there are other people there for me,” said Zeitman.

Zeitman went to speak at the Ohef Sholom synagogue in Norfolk, that opened its doors Monday night for the public to join together for a service of healing. Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg said with everything that’s going on, she’s just proud of how the community is coming together.

"It makes me feel so proud, so proud that we live in a community where people treat one another with dignity,” said Rabbi Mandelberg

Syed Ismail came to show support from the Muslim community of Tidewater. He said they stand with their friends at the synagogue in support.

"We want to stand up against racism, hatred, and bigotry. Human life is sacred in Islam, and I think the right to live is one of the most fundamental rights of humanity. To face the hate, we need to show love,” said Ismail.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Unitarian Minister Justine Sullivan of Virginia Beach has different beliefs than those at the synagogue, but she went because she has the same sadness and wants to spread the same love.

“This is devastating that someone could walk into a place of worship and open fire. I think it's so important that we come together as one people to support our Jewish siblings,” said Sullivan.

Even the Latino community came out to show support to the Jewish people in their time of need. Beatriz Aberman, Chair of the Virginia Coalition of Latino Organizations said now is a time for everyone to come and support.

"I think it's so important that we come together as one people to support our Jewish siblings. Everyone has to see that actually, we are more united than separated,” said Aberman.

That support is something that Rabbi Mandelberg appreciates more than anything right now.

"Knowing that the vast majority of the country stands with us makes all the difference in the world,” said Mandelberg.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC