PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Days after a Portsmouth man was allegedly shot and killed by his stepson, the community came together during an event Saturday aimed at ending gun violence.

It was an emotional moment for the family of Jamel Howell, the Portsmouth man killed Tuesday in the 30 block of Pebble Point Court.

As more than 100 people joined the family in prayer, Howell’s mother shared a few words about the loss of her son.

“He was my best friend, he was my baby, continue to pray for our family and we'll pray for yours," she said.



The ‘Giving Back to the Block’ event called for people to put guns down and support the youth.



Darrell Redmond, the event coordinator, said he wanted to bring the community together with the hope of making an impact.



Redmond recently got out of prison after serving for 20 years. He said his time behind bars was eye-opening.



“When does this cycle have to stop? As I sat in cells, I understood what was going on. It came to me, the realization that when I get out there, I'm gonna make a change," said Redmond.



He said the change begins with supporting young people and surrounding them with positive activities.



“One thing I believe in is the power to change and I understand that it's three things it takes to change: you have to change your environment, you have to change your thought, and you have to change your behavior,” said Redmond.



Several community leaders attended the event, Portsmouth councilmember Shannon Glover was one of them.

“We have to, as a community, come together. We have to be honest with each other about what is going on in our communities and share with each other what is happening,” said Glover.

“Communities make a difference, and when you get leaders in the community and the citizens engaged, everybody benefits. So coming here today, having these young people here today, we can send a message that we care about you, but we also want you to do your part and care about yourself.”

