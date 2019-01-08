WINDSOR, Va. — Following Jennifer Stepp's lead, customers knew what to do to show the "Hope for Hannah" at the Windsor Dairy Queen Wednesday.

The Windsor Anytime Fitness organized a fundraiser for Hannah Goetz.

"Anybody who comes in to buy a meal, we're just collecting the receipts and we have donation jars that are going to be passed around," said Jennifer Stepp, who works at the gym and helped organize the fundraiser.

All of that help is going to Hannah Goetz and her family.

The 17-year-old from Isle of Wight County recently got a double lung transplant in northern Virginia. This was needed after she got pneumonia and her lungs were badly infected.

Kristy Buggs used to work at Windsor Elementary School with Hannah's mother.

"Hannah's a very energetic, fun, loving young lady," she said.

And, like so many others, wanted to support the family.

"I want Hannah to know that despite whatever she may feel like, there are so many who are counting on her to be strong because she is strong," Buggs said.

"I couldn't imagine my kid going through it so I just hope the best for her and pray that she gets 100 percent better," said Maria Barnes, who knows Hannah's mother.

The part that amazes Stepp, is that there were plenty of people who showed up who have never even met Hannah.

"What I found out is that as small as it is, the community is just extremely supportive. It has the support of a large city," said Stepp.

From the cash donations alone, Stepp said they raised about $3,000.

There is a GoFundMe page set up as well, so if you're interested in donating, click here.

Hannah is recovering from surgery and her family will be with her near Fairfax for the next few months.